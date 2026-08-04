Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.The company had revenue of $771.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.64 million. Healthpeak Properties updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.730-1.770 EPS.

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Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE DOC traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $21.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,351,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,640,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 381.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOC. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on DOC

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $213,736.05. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,520.20. The trade was a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 110.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 121,881 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 63,930 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 59,103 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 46,770 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company's stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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