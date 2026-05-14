Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $19.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Healthpeak Properties traded as high as $19.91 and last traded at $19.7760, with a volume of 1517813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOC. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.75.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOC

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $213,736.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,520.20. This represents a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,498,109 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $947,889,000 after purchasing an additional 895,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,674,812 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $493,251,000 after buying an additional 2,438,278 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,648,260 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $476,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,534,041 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $312,959,000 after purchasing an additional 123,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,298,776 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $294,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,012 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 381.25%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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