Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.730-1.770 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Healthpeak Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of DOC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,269,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,640,407. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.70. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $771.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.64 million. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.770 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.25%.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,520.20. The trade was a 59.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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