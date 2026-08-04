HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Hits New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $30.29 and last traded at $29.8850, with a volume of 28468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $83.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $80.82 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 6.39%.

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HealthStream Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. HealthStream's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

HealthStream News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting HealthStream this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings and revenue exceeded expectations. HealthStream reported second-quarter revenue of $83.7 million, up 12.5% year over year and a company record. Adjusted earnings were $0.23 per share, above the $0.17 analyst consensus and up from $0.18 a year earlier. HealthStream Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

HealthStream reported second-quarter revenue of $83.7 million, up 12.5% year over year and a company record. Adjusted earnings were $0.23 per share, above the $0.17 analyst consensus and up from $0.18 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Profitability improved substantially. Operating income increased 41.4% to $8.3 million, net income rose 23.8% to $6.7 million, and adjusted EBITDA grew 16.9% to $20.6 million. The results suggest operating leverage as the healthcare technology platform expands. HealthStream Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Operating income increased 41.4% to $8.3 million, net income rose 23.8% to $6.7 million, and adjusted EBITDA grew 16.9% to $20.6 million. The results suggest operating leverage as the healthcare technology platform expands. Positive Sentiment: Full-year revenue guidance was maintained or updated near analyst expectations. HealthStream projected 2026 revenue of $327 million to $332 million, broadly aligned with the approximately $327.2 million consensus estimate. The company also forecast full-year net income of $19.5 million to $22.2 million. HealthStream Posts Strong Q2 Results and Raises Guidance

HealthStream projected 2026 revenue of $327 million to $332 million, broadly aligned with the approximately $327.2 million consensus estimate. The company also forecast full-year net income of $19.5 million to $22.2 million. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns provide additional support. The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.035 per share, equivalent to $0.14 annually and an indicated yield of about 0.5%. HealthStream also repurchased 432,476 shares for $9.3 million during the first half of 2026. HealthStream Q2 Revenue Rises 12.5%

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.035 per share, equivalent to $0.14 annually and an indicated yield of about 0.5%. HealthStream also repurchased 432,476 shares for $9.3 million during the first half of 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Balance-sheet flexibility remains favorable. HealthStream held $66.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at June 30 and reported no outstanding borrowed debt.

HealthStream held $66.7 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at June 30 and reported no outstanding borrowed debt. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling may temper sentiment. Executives reported three open-market sales totaling 11,000 shares over the past six months, with no purchases disclosed. The shares also trade at a relatively elevated valuation, which could increase sensitivity to future execution or guidance changes.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of HealthStream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of HealthStream from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded HealthStream from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HSTM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin P. O'hara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $72,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $505,246.56. This represents a 12.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Rebrovick sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 51,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,541. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $296,240. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,456,043 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,156,000 after buying an additional 87,177 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 43.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,739 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,441,000 after acquiring an additional 389,186 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in HealthStream by 0.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,848 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in HealthStream by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,897 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 413,698 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company's stock.

HealthStream Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $875.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.45.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc is a Nashville, Tennessee–based provider of workforce development and learning management solutions for healthcare organizations. Since its founding in 1990, the company has focused on helping hospitals, clinics and other care providers streamline staff training, ensure regulatory compliance and monitor employee performance. HealthStream's platform integrates online courses, skill competency assessments and credential management tools to support workforce readiness across the healthcare continuum.

The company's core offerings include a learning management system (LMS) designed specifically for clinical and nonclinical personnel, a competency management suite that tracks skill acquisition and validation, and a content library featuring evidence-based clinical and compliance training modules.

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