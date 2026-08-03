HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $83.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.83 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 6.47%.

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HealthStream Trading Up 1.0%

HSTM traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $28.33. 150,629 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,194. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $827.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. HealthStream has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $30.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HSTM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HealthStream from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of HealthStream from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HSTM

Insider Activity at HealthStream

In other HealthStream news, Director Linda Rebrovick sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 51,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,541. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kevin P. O'hara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $72,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $505,246.56. This trade represents a 12.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $296,240 over the last 90 days. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,897 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 9.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 274,548 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 22,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,783 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,555 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,749 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 7.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 198,023 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc is a Nashville, Tennessee–based provider of workforce development and learning management solutions for healthcare organizations. Since its founding in 1990, the company has focused on helping hospitals, clinics and other care providers streamline staff training, ensure regulatory compliance and monitor employee performance. HealthStream's platform integrates online courses, skill competency assessments and credential management tools to support workforce readiness across the healthcare continuum.

The company's core offerings include a learning management system (LMS) designed specifically for clinical and nonclinical personnel, a competency management suite that tracks skill acquisition and validation, and a content library featuring evidence-based clinical and compliance training modules.

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