Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Heico Corporation (NYSE:HEI - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $371.6250.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Weiss Ratings cut Heico from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Heico in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Heico from $321.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $350.00 target price on Heico and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Heico from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th.

Get Heico alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HEI

Insider Buying and Selling at Heico

In other news, CAO Bradley K. Rowen sold 1,326 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.63, for a total transaction of $320,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 676 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $150,748.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heico

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Heico by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in Heico by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 887 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in Heico by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 1,047 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Heico by 5.4% during the first quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 807 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heico by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company's stock.

Heico Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE HEI opened at $337.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03. Heico has a 52 week low of $256.11 and a 52 week high of $361.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $303.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Heico (NYSE:HEI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. Heico had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 16.08%.Heico's quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heico will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heico Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 8.0%. Heico's payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation is an aerospace, defense and electronics company that designs, manufactures, and sells a range of products and provides repair and aftermarket services. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, HEICO supplies replacement components, repair services and engineered systems for commercial and business aviation, military and space markets as well as for selected industrial and medical customers. The company's offerings are focused on sustaining and improving the reliability and availability of complex equipment across its end markets.

HEICO operates through two principal business areas.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Heico, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Heico wasn't on the list.

While Heico currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here