Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Downgraded to "Hold" Rating by Zacks Research

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Helen of Troy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $24.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HELE

Helen of Troy Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of HELE stock opened at $28.04 on Monday. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $470.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. Helen of Troy had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 50.33%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Helen of Troy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Helen of Troy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 922.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 5,529.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,323.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

Key Stories Impacting Helen of Troy

Here are the key news stories impacting Helen of Troy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity kept a Hold rating on Helen of Troy and left its $23 price target unchanged, suggesting the analyst sees the current setup as mixed but not deteriorating further. Article Title

Canaccord Genuity kept a rating on Helen of Troy and left its unchanged, suggesting the analyst sees the current setup as mixed but not deteriorating further. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Helen of Troy as a “Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain” stock, reinforcing the idea that recent trading strength may still have room to continue if investors focus on valuation and momentum. Article Title

Zacks highlighted Helen of Troy as a stock, reinforcing the idea that recent trading strength may still have room to continue if investors focus on valuation and momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Several entertainment articles about “Helen of Troy” and “The Odyssey” surfaced, but they are unrelated to Helen of Troy Limited’s business and are unlikely to affect HELE shares.

Several entertainment articles about “Helen of Troy” and “The Odyssey” surfaced, but they are unrelated to Helen of Troy Limited’s business and are unlikely to affect HELE shares. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms issued investor alerts about a class-action lawsuit against Helen of Troy Limited, with deadlines approaching for investors who may have suffered losses. That legal overhang can weigh on sentiment and raise uncertainty around the stock. Article Title

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that designs, sources and markets a diversified portfolio of household, health and beauty brands. Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, the company operates through three principal segments—Health & Home, Housewares and Beauty—offering products under well-known names including OXO, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell Home, PUR and Hot Tools. Helen of Troy distributes its products through a combination of mass, specialty and e-commerce channels to consumers, retailers and distributors worldwide.

The Housewares segment features kitchen tools, gadgets and organizational solutions marketed primarily under the OXO brand, recognized for its ergonomic “Good Grips” design.

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