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Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
July 9, 2026
Helen of Troy logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Canaccord Genuity Group raised its price target on Helen of Troy from $23 to $25 while keeping a hold rating. The new target is slightly below the stock’s recent closing price, implying limited downside according to the analyst.
  • The company’s latest quarterly results beat expectations, with EPS of $0.17 versus a $0.02 estimate and revenue of $402.1 million above forecasts. Revenue also rose 8.2% year over year, helped by strong performance in its Home & Outdoor segment.
  • Management lifted fiscal 2027 sales guidance, suggesting confidence in improving demand and the impact of restructuring efforts. However, analysts remain cautious overall, with the stock carrying an average Hold rating and ongoing concerns about margins and execution.
  • Interested in Helen of Troy? Here are five stocks we like better.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.68% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HELE. UBS Group increased their target price on Helen of Troy from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Helen of Troy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Helen of Troy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $25.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of HELE stock opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $586.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company's 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $31.71.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Helen of Troy had a negative net margin of 50.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $402.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $374.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Helen of Troy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.750 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Helen of Troy by 5,529.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 922.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,350 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,323.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 497.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Helen of Troy this week:

About Helen of Troy

(Get Free Report)

Helen of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that designs, sources and markets a diversified portfolio of household, health and beauty brands. Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, the company operates through three principal segments—Health & Home, Housewares and Beauty—offering products under well-known names including OXO, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell Home, PUR and Hot Tools. Helen of Troy distributes its products through a combination of mass, specialty and e-commerce channels to consumers, retailers and distributors worldwide.

The Housewares segment features kitchen tools, gadgets and organizational solutions marketed primarily under the OXO brand, recognized for its ergonomic “Good Grips” design.

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Analyst Recommendations for Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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