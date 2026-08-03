Hemab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COAG) Trading Down 4.8% - What's Next?

Hemab Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COAG - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.86 and last traded at $45.26. 355,374 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 315,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.55.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on COAG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hemab Therapeutics to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Evercore started coverage on Hemab Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hemab Therapeutics from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Research raised Hemab Therapeutics to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Hemab Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $48.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hemab Therapeutics

Hemab Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business's 50-day moving average price is $34.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94.

Hemab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COAG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($23.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Hemab Therapeutics

In other Hemab Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 61,523 shares of Hemab Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,536,844.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,444,637 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $160,987,032.26. The trade was a 0.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 295,541 shares of company stock valued at $7,309,603 over the last ninety days.

Hemab Therapeutics Company Profile

Hemab Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for people with serious bleeding and thrombotic disorders. The company's research is centered on treatments designed to address diseases of the blood and coagulation system, with the goal of improving outcomes for patients who may not be adequately served by existing options.

Hemab's pipeline includes drug candidates aimed at rare hematologic conditions, including factor XI-related approaches and other programs in inherited bleeding disorders.

Further Reading

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