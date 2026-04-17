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Hemnet Group (OTCMKTS:HMNTY) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Hemnet Group logo with Communication Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hemnet shares gapped up premarket, opening at $13.8230 after a $12.20 close and last trading at $13.90 on light volume (about 800 shares).
  • Analyst sentiment is negative — one Hold and two Sell ratings (including Cantor Fitzgerald's "strong sell" and BNP Paribas Exane's "underperform"), giving an average rating of "Sell".
  • Technically the stock is above its 50‑day SMA ($12.63) but well below its 200‑day SMA ($17.26); Hemnet is Sweden's leading digital real estate marketplace.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Hemnet Group AB - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HMNTY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.20, but opened at $13.8230. Hemnet Group shares last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 800 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Hemnet Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Hemnet Group to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered Hemnet Group to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Research Report on Hemnet Group

Hemnet Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26.

Hemnet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hemnet Group AB OTCMKTS: HMNTY is a leading digital real estate marketplace based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company operates Sweden’s largest property portal, offering homebuyers, sellers and real estate agents a centralized platform for residential property listings. Through its website and mobile applications, Hemnet facilitates the search for homes for sale and rent, providing detailed property descriptions, high-resolution images and interactive maps to help users make informed decisions.

Since its founding in 1998, Hemnet has expanded its services beyond basic listings to include market analysis tools, pricing estimates and trend reports that offer insights into regional property values and sales activity.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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