Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Posts Earnings Results

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Henderson Far East Income Price Performance

Henderson Far East Income ( LON:HFEL Get Free Report ) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of GBX 1,998 million for the quarter. Henderson Far East Income had a net margin of 81.36% and a return on equity of 11.70%.

Shares of HFEL stock opened at GBX 258 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 253.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 246.54. The company has a market cap of £516.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.50. Henderson Far East Income has a one year low of GBX 200 and a one year high of GBX 274.50.

About Henderson Far East Income

Henderson Far East Income aims to provide a high level of dividend as well as capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of investments traded on the Pacific, Australasian, Japanese and Indian stock markets. It makes investments in a diversified portfolio of securities issued by companies listed on stock exchanges in, or which are based in or the business activities are concentrated on the Asia Pacific region or by governments in the Asia Pacific region.

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