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Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Posts Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Henderson Far East Income logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Henderson Far East Income reported quarterly earnings of GBX 8.69 EPS on revenue of GBX 1,998 million, with a net margin of 81.36% and a return on equity of 11.70%.
  • The stock trades around GBX 258 with a market cap of £516.93 million, a P/E of 9.77, beta 0.50, and a one-year range of GBX 200–274.50.
  • Henderson Far East Income seeks to deliver a high dividend and capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of Asia Pacific–listed securities.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 8.69 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of GBX 1,998 million for the quarter. Henderson Far East Income had a net margin of 81.36% and a return on equity of 11.70%.

Henderson Far East Income Price Performance

Shares of HFEL stock opened at GBX 258 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 253.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 246.54. The company has a market cap of £516.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.50. Henderson Far East Income has a one year low of GBX 200 and a one year high of GBX 274.50.

About Henderson Far East Income

(Get Free Report)

Henderson Far East Income aims to provide a high level of dividend as well as capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of investments traded on the Pacific, Australasian, Japanese and Indian stock markets. It makes investments in a diversified portfolio of securities issued by companies listed on stock exchanges in, or which are based in or the business activities are concentrated on the Asia Pacific region or by governments in the Asia Pacific region.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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