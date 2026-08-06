Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Hennes & Mauritz AB (OTCMKTS:HNNMY - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.66 and traded as high as $3.7050. Hennes & Mauritz shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 113,892 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities lowered Hennes & Mauritz to a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hennes & Mauritz from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Strong Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HNNMY

Hennes & Mauritz Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Hennes & Mauritz (OTCMKTS:HNNMY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Hennes & Mauritz had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hennes & Mauritz Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz AB, commonly known as H&M, is a Swedish multinational fashion retailer that designs, sources and sells ready-to-wear clothing, accessories and home textiles. The company traces its roots to 1947, when Erling Persson opened a women's clothing store called Hennes ("hers") in Västerås, Sweden; the business expanded into menswear after the acquisition of a Stockholm-based retailer, Mauritz Widforss, in the late 1960s, which led to the Hennes & Mauritz name. Today the company is headquartered in Stockholm and operates a global retail business built around multiple branded concepts.

H&M's core activities include product design, sourcing and retailing of fashion for women, men, teenagers and children, as well as home goods under its H&M Home line.

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