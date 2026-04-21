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Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Hennessy Advisors logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Hennessy Advisors shares rose above their 50‑day moving average
  • The firm raised its quarterly dividend to $0.15 (annualized $0.60), yielding about 6.1% with a dividend payout ratio of 52.63%.
  • Analysts maintain an average Hold rating (Weiss Ratings restated "hold (c+)"); the company is small‑cap (market cap ≈ $78.15M) with a PE of 8.69 and reported $0.24 EPS on $8.32M revenue last quarter.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and traded as high as $9.95. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $9.9050, with a volume of 1,902 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Hennessy Advisors in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors Trading Down 1.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $78.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 26.52%.

Hennessy Advisors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from Hennessy Advisors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Hennessy Advisors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Hennessy Advisors by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Advisors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hennessy Advisors by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Advisors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Hennessy Advisors by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,553 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.31% of the company's stock.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an investment advisory firm specializing in the management of closed-end and open-end funds, as well as separate account strategies. Serving as the investment adviser to a family of publicly traded closed-end funds and a series of mutual funds, the company focuses on generating income and total return for its shareholders by deploying a range of equity and fixed-income strategies. Hennessy Advisors is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and operates under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

The firm's product lineup includes multiple closed-end funds that invest in U.S.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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