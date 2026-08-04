Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.37 billion. The firm's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Henry Schein updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.290-5.390 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Henry Schein's conference call:

Strong second-quarter performance: Global sales rose 6.7% to $3.5 billion, while non-GAAP operating income increased 10.5% and non-GAAP EPS grew 15.5% to $1.27, supported by 25 basis points of operating-margin expansion.

Global sales rose 6.7% to $3.5 billion, while non-GAAP operating income increased 10.5% and non-GAAP EPS grew 15.5% to $1.27, supported by 25 basis points of operating-margin expansion. Henry Schein raised its 2026 outlook, now expecting sales growth of 4.5%–5.5% and non-GAAP EPS of $5.29–$5.39, or 6%–8% growth. Management cited sustained sales momentum and stronger underlying performance, though the outlook excludes further remeasurement gains.

The company remains on track for more than $200 million in operating-income improvements from its value-creation program, including a $125 million run-rate by year-end 2026; outsourcing, procurement consolidation, and pricing initiatives are beginning to contribute.

Henry Schein One continued to post strong growth, with nearly 13,000 Dentrix Ascend and Dentally cloud customers and approximately 90% recurring revenue. AI-enabled clinical and practice-management tools are driving upgrades to higher-value packages and could increase customer retention and share of wallet.

Growth was uneven across markets: U.S. dental merchandise and international businesses gained momentum, while U.S. dental equipment faced difficult comparisons and medical sales remained pressured by lower point-of-care diagnostic demand. Management expects U.S. equipment growth in the second half, but acknowledged that higher-margin specialty and technology mix benefits may be partly offset by equipment sales.

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Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $90.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.38. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $61.94 and a 1-year high of $91.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HSIC. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 target price on Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Henry Schein from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $89.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HSIC

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In other news, Director William K. Daniel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.19 per share, with a total value of $691,900.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,383,800. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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