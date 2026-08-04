Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.290-5.390 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.8 billion-$13.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.7 billion.

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Henry Schein Stock Up 2.4%

NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.55. The company had a trading volume of 807,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $82.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.38. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $92.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $97.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $89.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Henry Schein

Insider Transactions at Henry Schein

In related news, Director William K. Daniel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.19 per share, with a total value of $691,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,383,800. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Henry Schein

Here are the key news stories impacting Henry Schein this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings and revenue beat expectations. Henry Schein reported adjusted EPS of $1.27, above the $1.24 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $3.46 billion versus expectations of $3.37 billion. EPS increased from $1.10 a year earlier, and revenue rose 6.7% year over year. Henry Schein quarterly earnings report

Henry Schein reported adjusted EPS of $1.27, above the $1.24 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $3.46 billion versus expectations of $3.37 billion. EPS increased from $1.10 a year earlier, and revenue rose 6.7% year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 guidance. Henry Schein now expects adjusted diluted EPS of $5.29 to $5.39, compared with consensus of $5.34, and revenue of $13.8 billion to $13.9 billion, above the $13.7 billion consensus estimate. The company also forecasts total sales growth of 4.5% to 5.5% and adjusted EBITDA growth in the mid- to high-single digits. Henry Schein raises fiscal 2026 guidance

Henry Schein now expects adjusted diluted EPS of $5.29 to $5.39, compared with consensus of $5.34, and revenue of $13.8 billion to $13.9 billion, above the $13.7 billion consensus estimate. The company also forecasts total sales growth of 4.5% to 5.5% and adjusted EBITDA growth in the mid- to high-single digits. Positive Sentiment: Growth was broad-based. Global Distribution and Value-Added Services sales rose 6.6%, Specialty Products increased 8.7%, and Technology sales grew 8.2%. Management cited accelerating internal sales growth, margin improvement and solid operational execution as key drivers.

Global Distribution and Value-Added Services sales rose 6.6%, Specialty Products increased 8.7%, and Technology sales grew 8.2%. Management cited accelerating internal sales growth, margin improvement and solid operational execution as key drivers. Positive Sentiment: Share repurchases provided additional support. Henry Schein bought back approximately 2.6 million shares for $200 million during the quarter, potentially supporting per-share results and shareholder returns. Henry Schein second-quarter revenue report

Henry Schein bought back approximately 2.6 million shares for $200 million during the quarter, potentially supporting per-share results and shareholder returns. Neutral Sentiment: GAAP net income rose to $94 million, or $0.82 diluted EPS, from $86 million, or $0.70, a year earlier. However, the company’s net margin remained relatively low at 2.95%, an important consideration for investors evaluating the quality of earnings growth.

GAAP net income rose to $94 million, or $0.82 diluted EPS, from $86 million, or $0.70, a year earlier. However, the company’s net margin remained relatively low at 2.95%, an important consideration for investors evaluating the quality of earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity was entirely selling-based over the past six months, including sales by CEO Stanley Bergman and other executives, with no disclosed insider purchases. Such transactions can reflect personal liquidity needs, but may weigh modestly on sentiment.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 3,275.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,266,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3,655.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,144,773 shares of the company's stock worth $162,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,666 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $188,950,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,375 shares of the company's stock worth $72,712,000 after buying an additional 668,182 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Henry Schein by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,816,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $212,865,000 after buying an additional 220,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company's stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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