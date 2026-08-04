Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $92.18 and last traded at $89.9540, with a volume of 188350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.51.

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The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.290-5.390 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HSIC. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $89.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSIC

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other news, Director William K. Daniel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.19 per share, with a total value of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,383,800. This represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3,275.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,266,858 shares of the company's stock worth $165,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,695 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Henry Schein by 3,655.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,144,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,666 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,116,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company's stock worth $235,840,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,375 shares of the company's stock worth $72,712,000 after purchasing an additional 668,182 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Stock Up 3.9%

The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.38.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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