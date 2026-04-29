Hensoldt AG - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HAGHY) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Hensoldt AG - Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HAGHY - Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of "Moderate Buy" by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

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A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Hensoldt from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Hensoldt from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hensoldt from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hensoldt

Hensoldt Stock Down 0.2%

OTCMKTS HAGHY opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. Hensoldt has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $13.74. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31.

Hensoldt Company Profile

Hensoldt AG OTCMKTS: HAGHY is a Germany-based defense and security electronics company specializing in sensor solutions for military and civilian applications. Formed in 2017 through the spin-off of Airbus Defence and Space’s electronics division, Hensoldt has established itself as a leading provider of radar, optronics, electronic warfare systems, and command-and-control solutions. The company’s product portfolio spans airborne and naval radar systems, electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) reconnaissance payloads, self-protection suites for aircraft and land vehicles, as well as integrated mission systems for surveillance and reconnaissance platforms.

Headquartered in Taufkirchen, near Munich, Hensoldt serves a global customer base that includes armed forces, governmental agencies, and critical infrastructure operators across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East.

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