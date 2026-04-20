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Herald (LON:HRI) Hits New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
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Key Points

  • 52-week high: Herald (LON:HRI) hit a new 52-week high intraday at GBX 2,775, last trading at GBX 2,740 with 6,390 shares changing hands (prior close GBX 2,760).
  • Market metrics: Market cap £1.33 billion, trailing P/E 13.94 and beta 0.96, with 50-day and 200-day moving averages of GBX 2,528.63 and GBX 2,489.03 respectively.
  • Recent results & strategy: Herald reported GBX 0.17 EPS for the quarter, with a 7.67% return on equity and an 86% net margin, and focuses on capital appreciation through investments in smaller quoted technology and communications companies globally.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Herald.

Herald (LON:HRI - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,775 and last traded at GBX 2,740, with a volume of 6390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,760.

Herald Trading Up 0.5%

The stock has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,528.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,489.03.

Herald (LON:HRI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported GBX 0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Herald had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 86.00%.

Herald Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herald Investment Trust's objective is to achieve capital appreciation through investments in smaller quoted companies in the areas of technology and communications. Investments may be made across the world. The business activities of investee companies will include information technology, broadcasting, printing and publishing and the supply of equipment and services to these companies.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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