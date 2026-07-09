Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Herbalife from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Herbalife from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Herbalife from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho set a $17.00 price target on shares of Herbalife in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Herbalife from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Troy Hicks sold 38,377 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $496,214.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 9,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,171.66. The trade was a 80.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank Lamberti sold 134,982 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at $494,424. This represents a 78.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,296 shares of company stock worth $2,551,678. 5.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Herbalife

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VectorGlobal IAG Inc. purchased a new position in Herbalife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,491,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 39.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,333 shares of the company's stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 12.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the company's stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 26.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,429 shares of the company's stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 24,287 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Stock Performance

HLF stock opened at $12.57 on Thursday. Herbalife has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The business's 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.80. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Herbalife had a net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Herbalife will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. NYSE: HLF operates as a global multi-level marketing company specializing in weight-management, nutritional supplement, sports nutrition and personal care products. Its portfolio includes protein shakes, vitamins, energy and fitness supplements, hydration products and skin and hair care items, all formulated to support wellness, performance and healthy living. Products are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities to ensure consistent quality and safety standards.

Founded in 1980 by Mark R.

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