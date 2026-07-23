Hercules Capital (HTGC) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $147.1480 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $134.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $141.39 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 59.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm's revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hercules Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company's fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $19.67.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Hercules Capital's payout ratio is 90.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Read Our Latest Report on Hercules Capital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,884 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a specialty finance company organized as a business development company (BDC) that provides tailored debt financing solutions to high‐growth companies. Through its external management structure, Hercules Capital extends senior secured loans, subordinated debt and growth capital designed to support research and development, expansion initiatives and working capital needs. The firm primarily partners with venture capital and private equity sponsors to finance innovative enterprises across various developmental stages.

The company's investment portfolio is concentrated in technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology sectors, reflecting its focus on industries with strong growth prospects and recurring capital requirements.

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