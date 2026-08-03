Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $42.19 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.72 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,747.30% and a negative net margin of 20.53%.

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Heron Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2%

HRTX traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 252,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,480. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $96.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Heron Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Heron Therapeutics to $2.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $2.50.

View Our Latest Report on HRTX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 2,785.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,169,908 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 6,921,405 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 29,100,728 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $36,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,225 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 25.3% in the third quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 8,753,290 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 130.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,894,072 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,376 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in pain management and supportive care for patients undergoing medical and surgical procedures. The company's research is dedicated to addressing unmet needs in oncology supportive care and post-operative pain management through innovative drug formulations designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce reliance on opioids.

Heron's first approved therapy, SUSTOL (granisetron) extended-release injection, received U.S.

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