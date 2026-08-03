Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Heron Therapeutics logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Heron Therapeutics is expected to report Q2 2026 results before the market opens on August 10. Analysts project a loss of $0.02 per share and revenue of $42.19 million.
  • The company’s previous quarter fell short of expectations, with a $0.04-per-share loss versus the $0.03 consensus estimate and revenue of $34.71 million versus $36.72 million expected.
  • HRTX shares recently traded near $0.51, while analyst sentiment remains mixed: the stock carries an average “Hold” rating and a $2.50 consensus price target, despite several recent downgrades.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $42.19 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.72 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,747.30% and a negative net margin of 20.53%.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2%

HRTX traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 252,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,480. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.53. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $96.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Heron Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Heron Therapeutics to $2.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $2.50.

View Our Latest Report on HRTX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 2,785.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,169,908 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 6,921,405 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 29,100,728 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $36,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,225 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 25.3% in the third quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 8,753,290 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 130.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,894,072 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,376 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heron Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in pain management and supportive care for patients undergoing medical and surgical procedures. The company's research is dedicated to addressing unmet needs in oncology supportive care and post-operative pain management through innovative drug formulations designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce reliance on opioids.

Heron's first approved therapy, SUSTOL (granisetron) extended-release injection, received U.S.

See Also

Earnings History for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Heron Therapeutics Right Now?

Before you consider Heron Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Heron Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Heron Therapeutics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Apple just sent a powerful signal to investors
Apple just sent a powerful signal to investors
From Mode Mobile (Ad)
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
Forget NVIDIA. This is the New King of AI.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines