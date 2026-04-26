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Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI) Receives Average Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 26, 2026
Hesai Group logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • Eight analysts covering Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) give a consensus Buy rating (6 buy, 1 strong buy, 1 hold) with a 1‑year average price target of $29.96.
  • Shares recently traded at $22.34 (up ~6.4%), with a 52‑week range of $14.69–$30.85; the company has a market cap of ~$3.13B, a P/E of ~55.9, low debt (D/E 0.03) and strong liquidity (current ratio 3.73).
  • Hesai reported $0.16 EPS on $143M revenue for the quarter (net margin 14.47%), analysts forecast about $0.67 EPS for the year, and institutional investors now own roughly 48.5% of the stock with several recent new or increased stakes.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Hesai Group Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hesai Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Monday, December 29th.

View Our Latest Research Report on HSAI

Hesai Group Stock Up 6.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:HSAI opened at $22.34 on Friday. Hesai Group has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Hesai Group had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $143.00 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hesai Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter worth $16,539,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 127,024 shares of the company's stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company's stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,888,544 shares of the company's stock worth $42,303,000 after acquiring an additional 38,312 shares during the period. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hesai Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hesai Group is a technology company specializing in the development and production of advanced LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensors and perception software platforms for autonomous vehicles, robotics, industrial automation and mapping applications. The company’s core business centers on delivering high-performance, high-reliability LiDAR solutions designed to enable precise three-dimensional sensing and real-time environment perception. Hesai’s product lineup spans mechanical rotating LiDAR units, solid-state and MEMS-based sensors, as well as integrated software stacks for object detection, tracking and data fusion.

Founded in 2014 by a team of laser sensing and robotics researchers, Hesai built its reputation on improving range, resolution and reliability of LiDAR systems while driving down cost and size.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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