Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.6471.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $32.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

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Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Marie Myers sold 93,583 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,808,425.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 204,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,144,667.54. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $3,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,687,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at $44,714,218.50. This represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 310,102 shares of company stock valued at $9,013,662 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 215,593 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 41,896 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 490,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,770,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 197.1% during the 4th quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 217,200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,217,000 after buying an additional 144,100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 337,691 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,111,000 after buying an additional 126,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 173,058,714 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,156,870,000 after buying an additional 1,917,719 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49. The company has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $64.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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