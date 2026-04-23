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Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Hexcel logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hexcel announced a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share (annualized $0.72) with record/ex-dividend date May 4 and payable May 11, implying a yield of about 0.8% and a payout ratio near 28.6% after three consecutive annual dividend increases.
  • Hexcel beat expectations in the latest quarter with EPS of $0.59 versus $0.42 expected and revenue of $501.5M (up 7.7% YoY vs $488.1M consensus), and set FY2026 guidance of $2.10–$2.30 per share (analysts expect $2.22).
  • Insider Amy S. Evans sold 1,500 shares in February, while institutional investors own roughly 95.5% of the company, with recent stake increases from firms including RBC and UBS.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, May 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th.

Hexcel has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Hexcel has a payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hexcel to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Hexcel Price Performance

HXL stock opened at $87.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business's 50-day moving average is $85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.38. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $95.22.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.78%.The business had revenue of $501.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Hexcel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other news, insider Amy S. Evans sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total value of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,651.20. This represents a 43.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hexcel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Hexcel by 12.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,501 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 7.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,360 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 274,522 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 34,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hexcel

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel's product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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