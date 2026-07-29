Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues Earnings Results

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $529.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.08 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 6.07%. Hexcel updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.300-2.400 EPS.

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Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL stock traded down $4.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,675. Hexcel has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $111.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 69.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $97.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HXL. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Hexcel from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hexcel

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 786 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 980.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel's product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

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