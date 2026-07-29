Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.300-2.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion.

Get Hexcel alerts: Sign Up

Hexcel Trading Down 4.0%

HXL stock traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,461,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,684. The company's 50-day moving average price is $97.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 69.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $111.74.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Hexcel had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $529.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $528.08 million. Hexcel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HXL. TD Cowen upped their price target on Hexcel from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hexcel

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HXL. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 19.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,145 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,119 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel's product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hexcel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hexcel wasn't on the list.

While Hexcel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here