Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Research analysts at Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG - Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a "buy" rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners' target price indicates a potential upside of 140.38% from the stock's previous close.

HFFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hf Foods Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Hf Foods Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Hf Foods Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $5.50.

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Hf Foods Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HFFG opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.85, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Hf Foods Group has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.45.

Hf Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Hf Foods Group had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $308.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hf Foods Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hf Foods Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hf Foods Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,160,737 shares of the company's stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hf Foods Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,648 shares of the company's stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hf Foods Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,812 shares of the company's stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hf Foods Group by 9,703.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 349,576 shares of the company's stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 346,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hf Foods Group in the fourth quarter worth $456,000. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hf Foods Group Company Profile

HF Foods Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports and distributes a variety of ethnic and specialty food products primarily for retail and foodservice customers in the United States. The company focuses on value‐added fresh and frozen offerings that cater to growing consumer interest in Hispanic and other global cuisines. Its vertically integrated operations include in‐house manufacturing, procurement of specialty ingredients, and third‐party distribution partnerships.

The company's product portfolio spans a broad range of categories, including fresh and frozen tamales, enchiladas, empanadas, tortillas and quesadillas, as well as shelf‐stable salsas, sauces, dips, spreads and snack items.

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