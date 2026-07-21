HF Sinclair (DINO) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.20 per share and revenue of $8.5025 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.75. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. HF Sinclair's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect HF Sinclair to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 2.1%

DINO stock opened at $90.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.94. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $42.16 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.79.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. HF Sinclair's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $46,412.15. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,209,127.87. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $690,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,975,916.90. This trade represents a 18.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 13,736 shares of company stock worth $954,694 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,955 shares of the company's stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 35,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the period. Delta Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 290.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,061 shares of the company's stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 40,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the company's stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DINO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Evercore began coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Friday. They issued an "in-line" rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $75.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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