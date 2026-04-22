HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Raised to $54.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "sector perform" rating on the stock. Scotiabank's price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.82% from the stock's current price.

DINO has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 price target on HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $62.00.

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HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $59.22. The company had a trading volume of 478,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,070. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average of $53.42. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.70.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.37. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 2.15%.The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business's revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company's stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

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