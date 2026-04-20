HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Raised to Sell at Wall Street Zen

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HPK. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HighPeak Energy has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.00.

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HighPeak Energy Trading Down 0.2%

HPK opened at $5.34 on Monday. HighPeak Energy has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.76 million, a PE ratio of 59.34 and a beta of 0.60. The business's 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in HighPeak Energy by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 59,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc NASDAQ: HPK is a Delaware‐incorporated independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The firm focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of onshore petroleum assets in the continental United States. Its operations encompass the full upstream value chain, including exploration, drilling, completion and production activities aimed at maximizing hydrocarbon recovery and operational efficiency.

The company’s primary business activities include identifying and acquiring conventional and unconventional oil and gas properties, applying advanced drilling and completion technologies, and managing midstream logistics to optimize product flow.

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