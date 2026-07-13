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HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock Price Up 5.7% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
HighPeak Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • HighPeak Energy shares rose 5.7% in mid-day trading, reaching as high as $7.42 after closing at $7.01, though volume was far below average.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leaning cautious: the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” with a $12.00 price target, while recent upgrades moved HPK only from “sell” to “hold.”
  • The company’s latest earnings showed EPS of -$0.02 in line with expectations and revenue of $215.89 million, but profit metrics remained weak and revenue declined 20.7% year over year.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK - Get Free Report) shares were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.4070. 72,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 914,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPK. Wall Street Zen upgraded HighPeak Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of HighPeak Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy Stock Up 4.4%

The firm has a market cap of $924.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.36. The firm's 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). HighPeak Energy had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $215.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPK. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Independent Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth $179,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,683 shares of the company's stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 55,955 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.13% of the company's stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc NASDAQ: HPK is a Delaware‐incorporated independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The firm focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of onshore petroleum assets in the continental United States. Its operations encompass the full upstream value chain, including exploration, drilling, completion and production activities aimed at maximizing hydrocarbon recovery and operational efficiency.

The company’s primary business activities include identifying and acquiring conventional and unconventional oil and gas properties, applying advanced drilling and completion technologies, and managing midstream logistics to optimize product flow.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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