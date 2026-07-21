Highwoods Properties (HIW) Projected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.5730 per share and revenue of $212.3950 million for the quarter. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.68 EPS. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.13. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 11.64%.The firm had revenue of $214.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Highwoods Properties to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $32.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.69. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Highwoods Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 238.10%.

Highwoods Properties declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 52.8% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,040,302 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,343,000 after acquiring an additional 359,332 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3,696.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 324,170 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $10,315,000 after buying an additional 315,631 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3,086.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $10,104,000 after acquiring an additional 314,800 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,540,888 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,778,000 after purchasing an additional 275,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 19.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,613,516 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $50,164,000 after acquiring an additional 264,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIW has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Highwoods Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $28.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HIW

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, leases and manages office properties. The company's portfolio is primarily focused on Class A office space, with an emphasis on high-quality buildings in key urban and suburban submarkets. Highwoods seeks to generate long-term, recurring revenues through a mix of in-place lease renewals, strategic dispositions and build-to-suit developments. Its asset management platform drives operational efficiencies and tenant service initiatives across its holdings.

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Highwoods Properties has expanded its presence to eight major metropolitan regions across the Southeastern United States and Texas.

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