Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:HLMN - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Hillman Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Hillman Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLMN. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,671,354 shares of the company's stock worth $23,134,000 after buying an additional 1,412,693 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 102.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,417,772 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 717,772 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 71.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 671,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,463 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,487,000 after acquiring an additional 230,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company's stock.

Hillman Solutions Trading Up 0.5%

HLMN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.73. 876,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.38. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $370.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $371.73 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions NASDAQ: HLMN is a leading provider of hardware and related products to the home improvement, retail, industrial and manufacturing markets. The company's portfolio encompasses key duplication systems and security solutions, hardware essentials such as fasteners and anchors, signage and labeling products, and outdoor and seasonal items. Hillman's product offerings are sold through a network of major home improvement retailers, wholesalers, independent distributors and other specialty outlets.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman grew from a family-run enterprise into a global supplier of hardware solutions.

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