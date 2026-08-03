Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17, Zacks reports. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

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Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

HLMN stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.31. 1,683,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Hillman Solutions has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLMN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Hillman Solutions from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hillman Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HLMN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 623,733 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 399,647 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hillman Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,070 shares of the company's stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,567,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions NASDAQ: HLMN is a leading provider of hardware and related products to the home improvement, retail, industrial and manufacturing markets. The company's portfolio encompasses key duplication systems and security solutions, hardware essentials such as fasteners and anchors, signage and labeling products, and outdoor and seasonal items. Hillman's product offerings are sold through a network of major home improvement retailers, wholesalers, independent distributors and other specialty outlets.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman grew from a family-run enterprise into a global supplier of hardware solutions.

Further Reading

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