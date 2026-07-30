Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08), FiscalAI reports. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 3.16%.The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Hilton Grand Vacations' conference call:

Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter contract sales fell 3% to $810 million, while VPG declined 9% to approximately $3,400 due to Bluegreen’s difficult comparison, sales-execution issues in Orlando and Myrtle Beach, and a higher mix of trust and new-buyer transactions.

Second-quarter contract sales fell 3% to $810 million, while VPG declined 9% to approximately $3,400 due to Bluegreen’s difficult comparison, sales-execution issues in Orlando and Myrtle Beach, and a higher mix of trust and new-buyer transactions. Negative Sentiment: Management lowered its 2026 VPG outlook to a low- to mid-single-digit decline and now expects full-year contract sales to be flat to slightly down; third-quarter VPG is expected to decline at a high-single-digit rate.

Management lowered its 2026 VPG outlook to a low- to mid-single-digit decline and now expects full-year contract sales to be flat to slightly down; third-quarter VPG is expected to decline at a high-single-digit rate. Positive Sentiment: Tours increased 6% to 239,000, with new-buyer tours growing at a high-single-digit rate and new-buyer transactions also rising at a high-single-digit pace, indicating that management sees demand as healthy rather than the cause of the sales shortfall.

Tours increased 6% to 239,000, with new-buyer tours growing at a high-single-digit rate and new-buyer transactions also rising at a high-single-digit pace, indicating that management sees demand as healthy rather than the cause of the sales shortfall. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EBITDA rose 5% to $293 million and margins expanded to 23%, enabling Hilton Grand Vacations to reiterate its 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $1.225 billion to $1.265 billion despite weaker sales productivity.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 5% to $293 million and margins expanded to 23%, enabling Hilton Grand Vacations to reiterate its 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $1.225 billion to $1.265 billion despite weaker sales productivity. Positive Sentiment: The company repurchased $150 million of shares during the quarter and more than $300 million year to date, while maintaining a target of roughly $150 million in quarterly buybacks subject to leverage limits; portfolio dispositions are also expected to reduce annualized maintenance-fee burden by $10 million to $12 million.

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Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 9.8%

Shares of HGV traded down $5.02 on Thursday, reaching $46.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,023,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.33. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $36.79 and a 12-month high of $55.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Carlos Hernandez sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $261,230.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,395.20. This represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark D. Wang sold 190,813 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $9,908,919.09. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 904,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,957,235.13. This represents a 17.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 229,315 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,497 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 743.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 41,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HGV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $57.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HGV

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a leading developer and marketer of premium vacation ownership resorts. The company specializes in selling timeshare interests in vacation properties under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand, enabling members to purchase deeded real estate interests and utilize a points-based system for booking stays. Alongside new sales, the company provides ongoing management services for its portfolio of resorts, ensuring high standards of guest services, resort maintenance, and member engagement through its proprietary technology platform.

In addition to vacation ownership sales, Hilton Grand Vacations offers a comprehensive suite of membership benefits.

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