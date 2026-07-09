Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $349.4545.

HLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $363.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 86 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 163.2% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company's stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE HLT opened at $333.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.29. The firm has a market cap of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $253.54 and a one year high of $358.00.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 12.56%.The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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