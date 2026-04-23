Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.56% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $312.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $307.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $339.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $297.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $303.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $337.73.

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Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT stock traded up $2.73 on Thursday, reaching $336.40. 46,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,161. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $310.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.19. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $214.04 and a 1 year high of $344.75. The company has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 12.10%.The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $36,283,328.83. Following the transaction, the insider owned 36,445 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,194.15. The trade was a 75.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 720 shares of the company's stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company's stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company's stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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