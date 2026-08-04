Himalaya Shipping (HSHP) Projected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Himalaya Shipping to announce earnings of $0.4932 per share and revenue of $50.8120 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Himalaya Shipping had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.30 million.

Get Himalaya Shipping alerts: Sign Up

Himalaya Shipping Stock Down 1.9%

NYSE:HSHP traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.64. 77,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.51 million, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.37. Himalaya Shipping has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.61.

Himalaya Shipping Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himalaya Shipping

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSHP. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Himalaya Shipping by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,932 shares of the company's stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Himalaya Shipping by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,190 shares of the company's stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. 22.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HSHP shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Himalaya Shipping from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered Himalaya Shipping from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Report on Himalaya Shipping

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Himalaya Shipping, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Himalaya Shipping wasn't on the list.

While Himalaya Shipping currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here