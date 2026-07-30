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Himax Technologies (HIMX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Himax Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Himax Technologies to announce earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $222.9880 million for the quarter. Himax Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.086-0.103 EPS. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 3.91%.The company had revenue of $199.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Himax Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Himax Technologies Price Performance

HIMX opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29. Himax Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 2.26.

Himax Technologies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.252 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 164.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Himax Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,402 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Himax Technologies by 826.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 11,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company's stock.

About Himax Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Himax Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: HIMX is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in display imaging technologies. The company designs and develops a comprehensive portfolio of display driver integrated circuits (DDICs), timing controllers, and other high-speed interface chips that enable high-resolution panels for a wide array of electronic devices. Himax's solutions are tailored to support both LCD and OLED displays, ensuring compatibility with television sets, desktop monitors, laptops, tablets, smartphones and wearable devices.

In addition to core display driver products, Himax offers wafer-level optics and liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) microdisplay solutions for applications in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets.

See Also

Earnings History for Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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