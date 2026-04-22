Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $11.4730, with a volume of 1799291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIMX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Himax Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIMX

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.74. The firm's fifty day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $203.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Himax Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.040 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Himax Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Himax Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Himax Technologies by 5.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,132 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,188 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,534 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: HIMX is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in display imaging technologies. The company designs and develops a comprehensive portfolio of display driver integrated circuits (DDICs), timing controllers, and other high-speed interface chips that enable high-resolution panels for a wide array of electronic devices. Himax's solutions are tailored to support both LCD and OLED displays, ensuring compatibility with television sets, desktop monitors, laptops, tablets, smartphones and wearable devices.

In addition to core display driver products, Himax offers wafer-level optics and liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) microdisplay solutions for applications in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets.

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