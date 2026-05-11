Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's Why

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.78 and last traded at $20.3360, with a volume of 2147470 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on HIMX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Himax Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Himax Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HIMX

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 108.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $199.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.01 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 3.91%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Himax Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.086-0.103 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Himax Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,718,698 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $46,836,000 after buying an additional 489,903 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,400,014 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,036,000 after purchasing an additional 165,508 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,429,263 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,126 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 139,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 825,971 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 162,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company's stock.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: HIMX is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in display imaging technologies. The company designs and develops a comprehensive portfolio of display driver integrated circuits (DDICs), timing controllers, and other high-speed interface chips that enable high-resolution panels for a wide array of electronic devices. Himax's solutions are tailored to support both LCD and OLED displays, ensuring compatibility with television sets, desktop monitors, laptops, tablets, smartphones and wearable devices.

In addition to core display driver products, Himax offers wafer-level optics and liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) microdisplay solutions for applications in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets.

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