Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $31.01, but opened at $28.59. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $30.4870, with a volume of 18,685,922 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 36,922 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $956,279.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 281,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,300,355.30. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 18,005 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $501,079.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 270,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,515,380.18. This trade represents a 6.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $17.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore set a $24.00 price target on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Hims & Hers Health this week:

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 1.2%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $617.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.48 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 5.47%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 418,699 shares of the company's stock worth $12,373,000 after purchasing an additional 78,543 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 273.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 5.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,296 shares of the company's stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 338,620 shares of the company's stock worth $16,880,000 after acquiring an additional 29,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company's stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

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