Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Trading Up 8.4% - What's Next?

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.75 and last traded at $30.0910. Approximately 1,692,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 27,293,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.43.

View Our Latest Report on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 78.15 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $608.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 23,726 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $830,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,365,135. This represents a 11.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 18,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $619,243.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 284,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,675,443.63. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 83,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,711,339 over the last 90 days. 11.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Binnacle Investments Inc bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 801.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 775 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company's stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

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