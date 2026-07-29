Go Pro
→ Iran War Shock: What I Was Told In That Private Meeting (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Hitachi logo with Multi-Sector Conglomerates background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hitachi issued FY 2026 guidance for EPS of $1.257 and revenue of $73.1 billion, both above consensus estimates of $1.10 EPS and $66.2 billion in revenue.
  • Hitachi shares fell 1.7% to open at $29.84, while the company’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations with EPS of $0.27 versus the $0.21 consensus estimate.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: Zacks Research downgraded the stock to “strong sell,” while the broader analyst consensus remains “Hold,” with one Strong Buy, one Hold and one Sell rating.
  • Interested in Hitachi? Here are five stocks we like better.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.257-1.257 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.1 billion-$73.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.2 billion.

Hitachi Trading Down 1.7%

Hitachi stock opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average is $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Hitachi has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $135.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Hitachi had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.64%.Hitachi has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.257-1.257 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hitachi will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research cut Hitachi from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hitachi

About Hitachi

(Get Free Report)

Hitachi, Ltd. OTCMKTS: HTHIY is a Tokyo-headquartered multinational conglomerate that operates a diversified portfolio of businesses spanning information technology, energy and power systems, industrial machinery, transportation systems, and digital solutions. Founded in 1910 by engineer Namihei Odaira in the city of Hitachi, Ibaraki Prefecture, the company grew from an electrical repair shop and early induction motor manufacturing into a global engineering and technology group. Hitachi positions itself as a "social innovation" company, combining operational technology, information technology and domain knowledge to address infrastructure and industry challenges.

The company's activities include design and manufacture of heavy industrial equipment and construction machinery, delivery of rail and urban transportation systems, development and provision of power generation and grid equipment, and enterprise IT services including systems integration and cloud solutions.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Hitachi Right Now?

Before you consider Hitachi, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hitachi wasn't on the list.

While Hitachi currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Forget SpaceX, stake a claim in Elon’s “A.R.M” instead
Forget SpaceX, stake a claim in Elon’s “A.R.M” instead
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026

Recent Videos

This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines