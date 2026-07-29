Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.257-1.257 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.1 billion-$73.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.2 billion.

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Hitachi Trading Down 1.7%

Hitachi stock opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average is $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Hitachi has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $135.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Hitachi had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.64%.Hitachi has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.257-1.257 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hitachi will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research cut Hitachi from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hitachi

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. OTCMKTS: HTHIY is a Tokyo-headquartered multinational conglomerate that operates a diversified portfolio of businesses spanning information technology, energy and power systems, industrial machinery, transportation systems, and digital solutions. Founded in 1910 by engineer Namihei Odaira in the city of Hitachi, Ibaraki Prefecture, the company grew from an electrical repair shop and early induction motor manufacturing into a global engineering and technology group. Hitachi positions itself as a "social innovation" company, combining operational technology, information technology and domain knowledge to address infrastructure and industry challenges.

The company's activities include design and manufacture of heavy industrial equipment and construction machinery, delivery of rail and urban transportation systems, development and provision of power generation and grid equipment, and enterprise IT services including systems integration and cloud solutions.

Further Reading

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