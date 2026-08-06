HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share and revenue of $81.7190 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 18, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $71.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $79.99 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 49.21%. On average, analysts expect HIVE Digital Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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HIVE Digital Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HIVE stock opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89. The company has a market cap of $762.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. HIVE Digital Technologies has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $7.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Luke Rossy sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $853,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dave Perrill sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $820,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 162,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $762,125. This represents a 51.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 681,700 shares of company stock worth $2,937,876. Insiders own 9.44% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HIVE Digital Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 878,457 shares of the company's stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 137,651 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 328.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 520,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 399,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 128,760 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 397,216.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 397,316 shares of the company's stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 397,216 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,061 shares of the company's stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 43,413 shares during the period. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered HIVE Digital Technologies from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.00 target price on HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group set a $8.00 price target on HIVE Digital Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered HIVE Digital Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $6.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd is a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure company that specializes in the mining of digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Using high-performance GPU and ASIC hardware, HIVE deploys proprietary mining rigs across multiple data centers to validate transactions on major blockchain networks. The company’s operations are designed to maximize hashing power while maintaining efficiency and uptime, enabling it to build and hold a portfolio of mined cryptocurrencies.

Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, HIVE Digital operates data center facilities in North America and Europe, including Canada, Sweden and Iceland.

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