HNI (NYSE:HNI) CEO Sells 45,850 Shares of Stock

HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI - Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Lorenger sold 45,850 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $2,180,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 148,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,060,699.50. This trade represents a 23.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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HNI Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE HNI traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 39,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,866. HNI Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $52.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 533.95, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

HNI (NYSE:HNI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.23. HNI had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 0.10%.The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 120.7% on a year-over-year basis. HNI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.330 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HNI Corporation will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This is a boost from HNI's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. HNI's dividend payout ratio is 1,555.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in HNI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,666,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in HNI during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,301,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of HNI by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 754,493 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $31,719,000 after acquiring an additional 140,971 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the 3rd quarter worth $676,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in HNI by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 142,290 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded HNI from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $65.00 price objective on HNI in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of HNI in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.00.

View Our Latest Report on HNI

About HNI

HNI Corporation, founded in 1944 as the Heating & Novelty Company and headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa, is a leading manufacturer of office furniture and hearth products. Over its history, the company has evolved from producing gas heaters into two primary business segments: Office Furniture and Hearth & Home. HNI's Office Furniture division operates under well-known brands such as The HON Company, Allsteel, Gunlocke and Kimball, offering a comprehensive portfolio of workstations, seating, tables, storage solutions and acoustic products tailored for corporate, education, healthcare and government markets.

In its Hearth & Home segment, HNI designs, manufactures and distributes fireplaces, stoves, fireplace inserts, logs and related accessories.

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