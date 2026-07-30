HNI (NYSE:HNI) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

HNI (NYSE:HNI - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.150-4.330 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HNI also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.160-1.190 EPS.

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HNI Stock Down 3.2%

HNI opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. HNI has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $52.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.17, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90.

HNI (NYSE:HNI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. HNI had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 0.04%.HNI's revenue was up 120.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. HNI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.330 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HNI will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

HNI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from HNI's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. HNI's payout ratio is 341.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HNI shares. Weiss Ratings raised HNI from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $65.00 price target on HNI in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of HNI in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HNI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNI. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in HNI during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HNI by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,642 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in HNI by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in HNI by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 15,935 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in HNI by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,301 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company's stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, founded in 1944 as the Heating & Novelty Company and headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa, is a leading manufacturer of office furniture and hearth products. Over its history, the company has evolved from producing gas heaters into two primary business segments: Office Furniture and Hearth & Home. HNI's Office Furniture division operates under well-known brands such as The HON Company, Allsteel, Gunlocke and Kimball, offering a comprehensive portfolio of workstations, seating, tables, storage solutions and acoustic products tailored for corporate, education, healthcare and government markets.

In its Hearth & Home segment, HNI designs, manufactures and distributes fireplaces, stoves, fireplace inserts, logs and related accessories.

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