HNI (NYSE:HNI) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

HNI (NYSE:HNI - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.160-1.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HNI also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.150-4.330 EPS.

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HNI Stock Performance

NYSE:HNI opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.30. HNI has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $52.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90.

HNI (NYSE:HNI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. HNI had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 120.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. HNI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.330 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.190 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HNI will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from HNI's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. HNI's payout ratio is presently 341.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HNI. Weiss Ratings raised HNI from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of HNI in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $65.00 price objective on HNI in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on HNI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in HNI during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in HNI by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,642 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HNI by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of HNI by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 15,935 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,301 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company's stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, founded in 1944 as the Heating & Novelty Company and headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa, is a leading manufacturer of office furniture and hearth products. Over its history, the company has evolved from producing gas heaters into two primary business segments: Office Furniture and Hearth & Home. HNI's Office Furniture division operates under well-known brands such as The HON Company, Allsteel, Gunlocke and Kimball, offering a comprehensive portfolio of workstations, seating, tables, storage solutions and acoustic products tailored for corporate, education, healthcare and government markets.

In its Hearth & Home segment, HNI designs, manufactures and distributes fireplaces, stoves, fireplace inserts, logs and related accessories.

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