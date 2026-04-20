Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $997.61 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $999.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $997.61, Zacks reports. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 22.01%.

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Home Bancorp Stock Performance

Home Bancorp stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.90. The company had a trading volume of 143,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,307. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Home Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $65.94. The company's fifty day moving average is $61.00 and its 200-day moving average is $58.44. The company has a market capitalization of $500.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Home Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,983. This trade represents a 2.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,606 shares of the bank's stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 106,303 shares of the bank's stock worth $6,144,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,990 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HBCP shares. Hovde Group upped their target price on Home Bancorp from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research lowered Home Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Home Bancorp

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Home National Bank, a full-service financial institution headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. The company operates as a regional commercial bank serving individuals, small businesses and municipalities across Louisiana and East Texas. Through its network of branches and digital banking platforms, Home Bancorp offers a range of deposit and lending solutions designed to meet the needs of its local markets.

The company's core offerings include retail deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as a variety of commercial and consumer lending services.

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