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Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
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Key Points

  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut its target on Home BancShares from $32 to $30 and kept a "market perform" rating, implying roughly an 11.6% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst views are mixed: the stock has an average consensus rating of "Hold" with a consensus price target of $31.40 (three Buys and four Holds reported).
  • In the latest quarter Home BancShares matched EPS at $0.60 but missed revenue expectations ($266.7M vs. $274.1M), with revenue up 2.5% year‑over‑year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "market perform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' target price suggests a potential upside of 11.64% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $31.00 price objective on Home BancShares in a report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Home BancShares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler set a $33.00 target price on Home BancShares and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Home BancShares from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on HOMB

Home BancShares Price Performance

NYSE HOMB opened at $26.87 on Monday. Home BancShares has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $30.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average of $27.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 32.48%.The company had revenue of $266.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Home BancShares's revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home BancShares will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Home BancShares

In other Home BancShares news, Director John W. Allison II sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $140,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 651,995 shares in the company, valued at $18,379,739.05. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna Townsell sold 5,563 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $157,877.94. Following the sale, the director owned 218,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,199,894.80. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 6.39% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home BancShares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,423,768 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $567,372,000 after buying an additional 621,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Home BancShares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,160,888 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $171,152,000 after buying an additional 203,392 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Home BancShares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,588,267 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $155,242,000 after buying an additional 238,548 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Home BancShares by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,060,888 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $85,031,000 after buying an additional 830,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC lifted its position in shares of Home BancShares by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,776,469 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $77,130,000 after buying an additional 215,940 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home BancShares

(Get Free Report)

Home BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company based in Conway, Arkansas, operating through its primary subsidiary, Home Bank, National Association. Founded in March 1999, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and public entities. These services encompass deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and wealth management solutions.

The company's core products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts, as well as a variety of loan offerings such as commercial real estate financing, equipment loans, agricultural lending, and residential mortgages.

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Analyst Recommendations for Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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